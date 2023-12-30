Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,073. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $257.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%.
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
