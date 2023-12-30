Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth Sells 2,524 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.98. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $125.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 74.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 79.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 469,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,687,000 after acquiring an additional 207,895 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Globe Life by 5.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 17.0% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

