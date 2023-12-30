GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.99. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.04. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $26,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $26,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,006.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,464 shares of company stock worth $12,102,277 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

