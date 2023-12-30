Golden State Equity Partners Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $436.80. 4,376,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $347.19 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The company has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

