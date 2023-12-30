Golden State Equity Partners Buys 1,062 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.39. 7,820,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,301,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $93.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

