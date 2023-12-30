Golden State Equity Partners Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,801,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.88. 41,616,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,770,197. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

