Golden State Equity Partners Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.3% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.36 and a 52 week high of $268.36. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,131,297 shares of company stock valued at $271,598,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

