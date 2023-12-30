Golden State Equity Partners Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Unilever were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL remained flat at $48.48 during trading hours on Friday. 1,719,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

