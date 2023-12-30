Golden State Equity Partners Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,350. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

