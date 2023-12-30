Golden State Equity Partners Has $5.04 Million Stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the quarter. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF comprises 1.4% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 5.54% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 331,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 563.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 267,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 227,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

Shares of HUSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,655. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.77. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

