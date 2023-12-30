Golden State Equity Partners Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,314. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

