Golden State Equity Partners Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $333,657,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,621. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

