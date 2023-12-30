Golden State Equity Partners Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 52,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. 4,839,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,367. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average of $120.08. The stock has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.