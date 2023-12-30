Golden State Equity Partners Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,178,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,974 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,244,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214,205. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

