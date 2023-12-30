Golden State Equity Partners Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.13. 1,851,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

