Golden State Equity Partners Sells 318 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 323,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.03. 4,877,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,321. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.