Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.47

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

