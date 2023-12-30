GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Major Shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 382,682 Shares

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $853,380.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,404,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,112,333.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $689,851.84.

On Friday, December 22nd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $492,222.20.

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32.

On Friday, December 15th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,697 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,761.59.

GrafTech International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $563.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.23. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business's revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GrafTech International by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

