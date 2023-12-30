Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Price Down 6%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) shares were down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.71 and last traded at $133.00. Approximately 74,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 199,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average is $118.91.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.