Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 416.5% from the November 30th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 156,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madryn Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bloom Burton cut shares of Greenbrook TMS from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 179,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,518. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

