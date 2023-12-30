Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Stock Price Down 10%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 102,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 90,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Up 10.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 338.39% and a negative net margin of 91.70%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GWAV Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of Greenwave Technology Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.

