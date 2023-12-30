Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Update

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 639.1% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of GRGSF stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

