Gritstone Asset Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 149,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. ESH Acquisition makes up approximately 2.0% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of ESH Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $328,000.

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ESHA opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

ESH Acquisition Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

