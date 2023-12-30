Gritstone Asset Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 accounts for 2.6% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALCY opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

