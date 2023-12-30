Gritstone Asset Management LLC Invests $263,000 in KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of KnightSwan Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the second quarter worth $144,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $742,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KNSW opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. KnightSwan Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

