Gritstone Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 349,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II makes up approximately 4.6% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $797,000.

Shares of NETD opened at $10.40 on Friday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

