Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

TV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 1,685,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TV. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.70 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781,893 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,097,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,431 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,439,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,514,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

