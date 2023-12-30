GSK (LON:GSK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,418.25

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,418.25 ($18.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,465 ($18.61). GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,461.20 ($18.57), with a volume of 2,083,319 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,440 ($18.30) to GBX 1,585 ($20.14) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,566.36 ($19.90).

GSK Trading Down 0.8 %

GSK Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,431.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,418.78. The company has a market capitalization of £59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 979.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 3,783.78%.

Insider Activity

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.42) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,806.86). Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

