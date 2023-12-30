Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 162,972 shares.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.
