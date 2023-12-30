Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.37

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hammerson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

