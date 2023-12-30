Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Short Interest Update

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 228,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 90,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hanover Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HNVR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,972. Hanover Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $129.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of -0.07.

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hanover Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HNVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

