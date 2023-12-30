HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.40

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30.40 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 2,357.21 ($29.95), with a volume of 23309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,350 ($29.86).

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,272.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,249.67. The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,470.59 and a beta of 0.60.

About HarbourVest Global Priv Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

