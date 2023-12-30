Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $901.87 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

