Hays (LON:HAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.83

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.83 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 110.70 ($1.41). Hays shares last traded at GBX 109.90 ($1.40), with a volume of 679,452 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.72) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,213.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Hays news, insider Joe Hurd bought 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,977.99 ($6,325.27). Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

