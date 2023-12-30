HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 603 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

NYSE:CAT opened at $295.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

