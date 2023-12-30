HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $116.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

