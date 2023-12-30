HCR Wealth Advisors Has $344,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 163,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 112,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

