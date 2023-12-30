HCR Wealth Advisors Has $679,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $108.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.