HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,085 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after buying an additional 2,170,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,291 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,389,000 after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,618 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

