HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

