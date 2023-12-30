HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 2,635 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Olin were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $221,775,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $182,905,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Olin by 120.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

