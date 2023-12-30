HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 3,045 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $220,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AMLP opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.