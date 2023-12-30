HCR Wealth Advisors Takes $1.57 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $706.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 91.53, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $655.09 and its 200 day moving average is $596.71. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

