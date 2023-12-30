HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

