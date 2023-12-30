Head-To-Head Review: Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and PolyPid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A PolyPid N/A N/A -$39.56 million ($25.32) -0.15

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Orchestra BioMed and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 3 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orchestra BioMed currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.68%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than PolyPid.

Volatility & Risk

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed N/A -23.18% -13.60% PolyPid N/A -330.26% -91.72%

Summary

Orchestra BioMed beats PolyPid on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of hypertension in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic partnership with Terumo Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

