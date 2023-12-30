Hemington Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 96,311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,821,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,762,129 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 420,475 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,015,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after acquiring an additional 115,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,760,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

IVLU opened at $26.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

