Hemington Wealth Management Has $5.46 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,516 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUS opened at $51.83 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

