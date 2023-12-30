Hemington Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after buying an additional 3,668,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY opened at $82.04 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.