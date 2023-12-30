Hemington Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,728 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,140,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.