Hemington Wealth Management Sells 1,015 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,932,000 after acquiring an additional 565,067 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,370,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.69. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

